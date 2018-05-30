Brauer’s opening-day bass contest set

The inaugural Brauer’s Fishing Club Smallmouth Bass Contest is set for the opening of the regular bass season in New York, June 16. This is a two-person team event at a cost of $40 per team. In the interest of conservation, only two bass may be brought to the scales per team. The interesting rule is that you can fish Lake Erie and the Upper Niagara River or the Lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario. New York State waters only are eligible. Fishing hours are from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. You must be in line at Brauer’s Restaurant by 3 p.m., 6612 Campbell Blvd., Pendleton.

Sign up at Brauer’s by Friday, June 15 at 8 p.m. In case of bad weather, the alternate date is June 17 . Make sure you leave a phone number, so you can be contacted. For more information contact Dave or Kathy Muir at 695-5552.