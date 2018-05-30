[BN] Blitz newsletter: Nathan Peterman focusing on chance to be Bills' starting QB

Any mention of depth chart rankings during offseason team activity needs to come with a big disclaimer: None of this probably means anything. It's May. We're talking about OTAs.

But still, it was surprising to read this paragraph:

(Nathan) Peterman took the bulk of starting reps at last Thursday’s practice, which was open to the media. He’s part of a three-way competition for the job with free-agent addition AJ McCarron and rookie first-round draft pick Josh Allen. Plenty can change between today and September, but it’s clear at least for right now that Peterman is in the mix.

Seeing Peterman take any first-team reps in the NFL without an injury to someone ahead of him rates as a mildly interesting development at this point of the offseason. After his five-interceptions-in-one-half performance last year, it's a bit of a surprise to see him back with the 1s so soon, especially after the team brought in McCarron and drafted Allen seventh overall. Peterman said he has moved on from last season's debacle.

"What’s really great about this offense is it gets us to understand the play completely; not necessarily just one, two, three, this is our progression, but hey, understand where I’m going versus certain coverages, what we’re trying to get out of this play," Peterman said. "I think everybody’s really bought into it, too."

Free-agent WR gets scooped up: Cross Brandon Marshall off your lists. If the Bills want to address their shaky wide receiving corps through free agency, they lost another potential target Tuesday when the Seahawks signed Marshall to an inexpensive deal that could reportedly pay him up to $2 million.

Around the league: Check this out: Chiefs right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is now a doctor. He recently finished medical school at Montreal's McGill University. "Since the day I got drafted, I promised myself I was going to finish my studies and get that M.D. while I was still playing. It's one of those life projects that you promise yourself you're going to accomplish," he told ESPN.

