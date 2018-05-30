Bisons jump on Clippers early in 7-3 win

Striking early paid off for the Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday night just as it has for the Vegas Golden Knights in the hockey playoffs.

The Herd jumped on Columbus Clippers left-hander Mark Whitehouse for five runs on four hits and two walks in the first inning and went on to a 7-3 victory before an announced house of 5,591 at Coca-Cola Field.

The Bisons’ outburst included a three-run homer by Jason Leblebijian, his eighth of the season.

Whitehouse stayed on through the fifth inning and gave up another homer, a two-run shot by Randal Grichuk in the fifth after the Clips had closed to 7-3.

R&R (Rehab with no rest): Four players on rehab assignment from the major leagues appeared in the game. Grichuk is down from Toronto, while the first three batters in the Columbus batting order, Bradley Zimmer, Brandon Guyer and Lonnie Chisenhall are on rehab from the Cleveland Indians. Chisenhall hit a leadoff homer in the fifth inning. Eric Stamets hit a two-run shot the inning before. Both homers were against Bisons starter Taylor Guerrieri (1-1).

Noteworthy: With his three RBIs Leblebijian took the Bisons lead in that category with 24. He also had his 11th multi-hit game of the season. … Lourdes Guerriel Jr. went 2 for 4 again and now has 14 hits in 13 games and is batting .286 for Buffalo. … Bisons relievers Conor Fisk and Tim Mayza combined to pitch four innings of shutout relief, three by Fisk. They had no strikeouts, but no walks either.

Next: The teams will wrap up their three-game series at 10:35 today with right-hander Chris Rowley (3-1, 3.07) set to go for the Herd against righty Mitch Talbot (0-1, 7.20) of the Clippers. Then the Charlotte Knights come in for three games starting Friday night.