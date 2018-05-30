ARONICA, Frances (Fuoco)

May 28, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Aronica; loving mother of Louis (Julie) and Salvatore (Kathleen) Aronica. Grandmother of Alecia (Scott) Murawski and Christine and Travis Aronicai. Great-grandmother of Alexis and Kevin Murawski. Sister-in-law of Gasper Aronica. Funeral services will be held Friday at 9:30AM at St. Columban's on the Lake, 2546 Lake Rd., Silver Creek, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to St. Columban's on the Lake in Frances' memory. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Angola, NY.