Applications open for skatepark funding

Applications are now open for funding to create free, public skateparks in under-served areas of Western New York.

The Ralph C. Wilson Foundation is partnering with the Tony Hawk Foundation to create up to 10 skateparks in the Buffalo region over the next several years, as part of the Built to Play Skatepark Program.

The Wilson Foundation in March announced $5 million to build small, innovative play spaces, custom-designed playgrounds as well as skateparks in Western New York. The Tony Hawk Foundation will offer matching grant funds of up to $250,000 to assist in construction.

The deadline for Built to Play Skatepark grant applications is June 13.

For more information and eligibility requirements check out tonyhawkfoundation.org/built-to-play/.