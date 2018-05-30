ANDREWS, Wallace "Wally"

Lockport, May 29, 2018. Husband of Margaret (Redding) Andrews; father of Michael (Wendy) Andrews, Kathy (Greg) Genson, Brian (Lori Smith) Andrews, Scott (Amy New) Andrews, Douglas A. Andrews, and late Douglas E. Andrews; grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 6; brother of Lois Andrews, Ronald Andrews, Donna (John) Henning, and late Gary Andrews; several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Friday, June 1st from 4-7 PM in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 2nd at 10 AM in St. John the Baptist RC Church, 168 Chestnut St., Lockport. Interment in Huskey Cemetery. Visit pruddenandkandt.com