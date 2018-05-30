Deaths Death Notices
ANDREWS, Wallace "Wally"
ANDREWS - Wallace "Wally"
Lockport, May 29, 2018. Husband of Margaret (Redding) Andrews; father of Michael (Wendy) Andrews, Kathy (Greg) Genson, Brian (Lori Smith) Andrews, Scott (Amy New) Andrews, Douglas A. Andrews, and late Douglas E. Andrews; grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 6; brother of Lois Andrews, Ronald Andrews, Donna (John) Henning, and late Gary Andrews; several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Friday, June 1st from 4-7 PM in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 2nd at 10 AM in St. John the Baptist RC Church, 168 Chestnut St., Lockport. Interment in Huskey Cemetery. Visit pruddenandkandt.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook