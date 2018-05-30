ALESSI, Sam Vincent

ALESSI - Sam Vincent Of Buffalo, entered into rest May 28, 2018. Loving son of Joseph and Karen (nee Rush) Alessi; cherished brother of Rocco; dearest grandson of Robert and Diane Rush and Charles and Mary Alessi; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday from 2-4 and 6-8PM and Sunday from 2-4PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the Pine Lawn Chapel, 2951 Harlem Rd., Cheektowaga on Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at the Pine Lawn Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com