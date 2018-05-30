AITCHISON, Michael C.

AITCHISON - Michael C. May 28, 2018. Husband of Joy (ne;e Brereton) Aitchison; father of Sharon (Stefan Brand) Walker, Stephen (Alison) Aitchison, Bethany (Nick) Kish, Joanna (Sir James Hagen) Aitchison and Luke Aitchison. Mike is also survived by his precious grandchildren. Friends may call on Thursday, May 31st 7-9 PM and Friday, June 1st 2-4 and 7-9 PM, in Prudden and Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee Street, Lockport. A Funeral service will be held on Saturday Morning June 2nd at 10 AM at the Chapel at Crosspoint 500 Crosspoint Pkwy, Getzville, NY 14068. Interment will be in Cold Spring Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations to Roswell Park Cancer Institute or to Circle C Ranch would be appreciated by the family. Online Condolences at www.pruddenandkandt.com.