3 can't-miss shows: The Tins, Space Cubs, Queen City Lottery

The Tins, 8 p.m. June 1 at Lockhouse Distillery & Bar (41 Columbia St.), $12.

Reliable indie-pop act the Tins is back and ready to celebrate its latest release at the Cobblestone hot spot.

The follow-up to last year's wonderful change-of-pace EP "City Lies," the trio's self-titled (and rumored best) new record will finally see the light of day after a three-year wait. Produced by the Goo Goo Dolls' Robby Takac, a copy of the album will be included with the night's cover fee.

Buffalo artist and frequent Rolling Stone magazine contributor Philip Burke is responsible for the album's eye-catching cover art. Best known for drawing caricatures of the likes of Neil Young, Bill Murray, Bruce Springsteen, Kurt Cobain, President Barack Obama for the long-running rock publication, the Tonawanda-born illustrator painted the Tins at the act's South Buffalo practice space.

On hand for support will be local guitar-rock heroes Sonny Baker (full band) and Tokyo alt dance-rock act the Molice.

*****

Space Cubs, 9 p.m. June 1 at Mohawk Place (47 E. Mohawk St.), $6.

Not long after debuting as a fully realized quartet, electro act Space Cubs is going through some tinkering.

Drummer Ken Culton will be stepping away from the core four-piece for the foreseeable future, leaving band leader Suzanne Bonifacio and crew as a trio just as the group prepares to embark on a July tour in support of its recently released EP "What iff," a strong front-runner for local release of the year if you have yet to give it a spin.

On hand to help give Culton a proper send off will be the heady psych rockers Deadwolf, experimental hip-hop artist Medusa and the cheekily titled garage outfit the Sofa Kingz.

Make sure to arrive early to catch some early vibes from DJ Malik Von Saint, too.

*****

Queen City Music Lottery #5, 7 p.m. June 2 at Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle (612 Fillmore St.), $5.

One of Buffalo music scene's most communal events, Sugar City's annual Queen City Music Lottery, is back with its latest collection of rag-tag musical acts.

Born out of the DIY collective's annual, month-long creative project Fun-a-Day, the Lottery has been bringing together musicians and non-musicians alike for half a decade, forming bands via picking names out of a hat and giving them roughly two months to create a short set of songs to be debuted at the Polish Library.

This year's batch of groups, as always, does not disappoint on the clever names. Acts like Vincent & the Gallows, the Final Countdowns and BROSKi! should all be intriguing enough to make the trip to the East Side to catch the showcase.

A full lineup and schedule can be found at the Lotto's event page.