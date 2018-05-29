WNY Driver of the Week: Ken Maltby

Driver: Ken Maltby.

Age: 59.

Hometown: West Seneca.

Division: Street Stocks: Lancaster/Hillside.

Lowdown: Maltby is the son of a former racer, the late Floyd Maltby. Ken is the father of par- time 4-Cylinder racers Nikki Maltby (age 36) and Michele Russo (26) and father-law of 4-Cylinder competitor Ben Russo. Floyd began racing in 1959, the same year Ken was born. After growing up around the sport, Ken began his own driving career in the former Challenger class at Holland International Speedway in 1981. Ken remained in the Challenger class thru 1988 and next moved up to the Chargers the following year and was victorious in his sixth race in that class.

Accomplishments: Maltby made local racing history May 18 when he became the first driver to win a Street Stock 8 feature race at the newly renamed Track at Hillside, formerly Holland. He won again there this past Saturday. In his early years Maltby won many Challenger heat and feature races but never a championship. He placed a career-best third in Challenger points at Holland in 1988. Maltby also won races in the Chargers. He was leading the Charger points at Holland with three races remaining in the 2015 campaign when his car suffered a broken axle and the title hopes eventually evaporated. Maltby was victorious in the Street Stock regular-season finale in 2017 at Lancaster Speedway. Maltby won the Holland Hard Luck Driver of The Year Award in 1984.

Favorite Food: Steak.

Favorite Music: Guns & Roses.

Hobbies: Attending car cruise events with his 1936 Chevy Coupe and spending time with his wife of 37 years, Mary. Crew members include Jack Queen, Josh Schosek, Christopher Egan, Mike Scheelar and Mike Maw. Maltby is sponsored by BAP Racing Engines, Modern Plumbing and Kim McCabe of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.