Weekend in Review: Nicklaus golf course plans, Buffalo Marathon, Crystal Beach memories and more
Beautiful weather blanketed the region on this Memorial Day weekend. Here's what you may have missed over the long weekend.
Nicklaus golf course in South Buffalo? Land buy shifts Olmsted parks fight
Plans to build a signature Olmsted golf course and arboretum moved one step closer to reality with the purchase of 107 acres of land next to South Park. Now, millions must be raised to fund the ambitious project.
•••
The story behind young Ovechkin's Sabres jacket
There's a picture of a young Alex Ovechkin that's floated around the internet for several years showing the Washington Capitals star during his childhood in Russia wearing a Buffalo Sabres jacket. As the theory goes, Ovechkin was a big Alexander Mogilny fan and, by extension, maybe a Sabres fan growing up. He set the record straight Sunday.
•••
Judge orders new search for DNA evidence in 1995 Amherst murder case
A woman imprisoned for more than 20 years is hoping a judge's ruling will uncover new DNA evidence about the 1995 murder of an 82-year-old Amherst widow — and lead to her being freed.
•••
Chichester, Anderson win the Buffalo Marathon
The Buffalo Marathon was held on Sunday morning and a Western New York man and woman were first-place finishers. Tim Chichester, a native of Mount Morris who teaches in Arkport, and Laura Anderson, who lives in Rochester, were the winners of the 2018 Buffalo Marathon.
•••
Chick-fil-A was supposed to open this fall. Here's why it won't.
The much-anticipated Chick-fil-A in Cheektowaga hit a delay. The opening of the first Chick-fil-A in Western New York, originally slated for this fall, has been pushed back to winter, the company said.
•••
Crystal Beach memories
For many Western New Yorkers, Memorial Day weekend was the first time to visit Crystal Beach for the year. Take a look back at images of Crystal Beach throughout the years, compiled from our archives and from our readers.
•••
Lew-Port teacher fired for 'demeaning' students and colleagues
It takes a lot for a tenured teacher to be fired in New York State. For a teacher at Lewiston-Porter Central School District, it took a documented history of being mean.
•••
Here's where Buffalonians-at-heart eat when they return home
Buffalo-bound travelers often have a list of food destinations they will visit. Our Food Editor Andrew Galarneau compiled a list of the most mentioned spots for Buffalonians-at-heart to find their first taste of home.
