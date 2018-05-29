WALKOWIAK, Susan L. (Kosinski)

May 27, 2018; beloved wife of the late John Walkowiak, Jr.; loving mother of Jerry (Dana) Walkowiak, Julie (Brett) McNeil and John Walkowiak, III; devoted grandmother of 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; dear sister of Michael Kosinski. Susan was a Registered Nurse at the Buffalo V.A. Medical Center for 25 years. The family will be present Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive where a Funeral Service will begin at 7 PM. You may share online condolences at www.amigone.com.