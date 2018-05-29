WALCZAK, David C.

WALCZAK - David C. Of Arcade, NY. Entered into rest May 28, 2018. Beloved husband of Diane M. (nee Small) Walczak; devoted father of Ryan Walczak, Christopher (Kandace) Walczak, Sarah Becker and Emily Becker; cherished grandfather of Gavin, Grayson, Saoirse, Trevor and Bianca; loving son of Alfred and Betty Walczak; dear brother of John (Cheryl) Walczak, Michael (Denise) Walczak and Steven Walczak. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Friday from 2-6:30 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.lombardofuneralhome.com