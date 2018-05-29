Villa Maria College names interim president

The vice president for academic affairs at Villa Maria College for the past six years has been named the college's interim president.

Matthew Giordano succeeds Sister Marcella Marie Garus, said Board of Trustees Chairperson Catherine Grantier Cooley. Garus announced her retirement in March after serving as president for 40 years.

Giordano will begin July 1 and remain until the permanent appointment of the college’s fourth president can be named, according to the college.

Giordano was named vice president for academic affairs at Villa Maria in 2012. In that role, he has helped launched new academic programs, including an honors program, and helped secure grants. He has overseen all aspects of academic leadership at the college.

Giordano served as chairperson of the liberal arts department from 2009 to 2012 and has been a faculty member in English from 2005 to 2012.