Viewpoints: There’s a better way than DOT’s awful Buffalo rail station plan

If prizes were awarded for lack of imagination, they would walk away with the blue ribbon.

We’ve endured more than our quota of wrongheaded project ideas from public officials over the years. The plan for a new train station being fast-tracked by state officials may not rank in damage potential with, say, a big-box retailer obliterating the downtown waterfront. But it would definitely bend the Missed Opportunity needle.

Buffalo’s embarrassingly grim Amtrak stop – crammed into a creepy, hidden gully beneath a Thruway ramp near Canalside – may be the most abysmal urban railroad station in America. The 2016 partial collapse of its roof was the blessing that prompted change. Ridding downtown of its notorious “Amshack” could only be addition by subtraction.

Or so we thought. Unfortunately, what DOT officials unveiled last month won’t add up to much. Basically, they want to build a bigger building near where the old one stands. Its entrance would be on the same dreary stretch of Exchange Street as the old station, facing away from Canalside and towards a parking ramp.

It’s no way to say “Welcome to Buffalo.”

Perhaps inspired by the Yellow Brick Road, the DOT’s plan marks a passenger escape path beneath the underbelly of the Thruway to Main Street with an 800-foot-long “light snake.” It’s better, I suppose, than a trail of bread crumbs.

But it’s not what Buffalo needs – or deserves. Just because the station can be built on the cheap and ground broken – not coincidentally – during the governor’s election year doesn’t enhance its crushing mediocrity.

Rep. Brian Higgins, long a driving force on the city’s waterfront, is among those appalled by the Department of Transportation’s proposal. He called its $25 million rail station plan “a slap in the face to Buffalo.”

“It’s like getting the old station with a new roof,” said Higgins. “It’s a decision made in Albany that is being imposed on this community by the state DOT, arrogant and inconsiderate of serious local input.”

The DOT’s station plan is a sorry throwback to a blinders-on, “silo” sensibility that ignores the surrounding environment, instead of embracing it. Ironically, the station’s layout undercuts the primary argument made last year for locating the rail stop downtown, instead of at the Central Terminal: To connect it to Canalside and feed off of, and into, the transportation network and vitality at the foot of Main Street.

We don’t have to wonder about any economic spinoff from the DOT plan. It’s essentially a glorified version of the station we’ve had – with virtually no impact – for the past 60 years.

Sean Ryan, the state assemblyman whose district includes Canalside, joined Higgins in shredding the DOT proposal.

“The DOT’s station does not enhance Canalside or downtown in any meaningful way,” said Ryan. “It won’t be a catalyst for anything.”

Which doesn’t mean we have to grimace and bear it.

An alternative plan fronts the station on Washington Street, facing Canalside. Designed along the lines of a classic European “train shed,” it bumps the station a few hundred feet west on the other side of the tracks. By running the ceiling of the multi-level facility along the underside of the Thruway ramp, it transforms an eyesore into an amenity – in effect, turning the difficult trick of making the Thruway “disappear.”

A Washington Street station connects passengers to Metro Rail, accesses a main downtown byway and – unlike the DOT’s lackluster effort – meshes with all that is, and will be, at Canalside.

The baseball stadium would be steps away from a Washington Street’s station’s entrance, with KeyBank Center and hotels up the block and the river within view. Across the street stands the under-construction Children’s Museum, a reviving One Seneca Tower and the soon-to-be-developed Aud site. There’s room for a satellite bus hub, or Metro and interstate buses can loop from the NFTA terminal four blocks away – bringing thousands of riders daily to Canalside.

You needn’t be an urban planner to notice the neon sign flashing “Common Sense.” I’d rather have disembarking train passengers see the face of the New Buffalo, not its backside.

The Washington Street station is primarily the brainstorm of preservationist/urban designer Tim Tielman, whose group’s lawsuit ultimately prompted the state to excavate and re-water the historic Commercial Slip. Tielman has urban planning bona fides, notably his design of the public space at Larkinville. His plan was inspired by visits to dozens of rail stations across Europe and North America.

Tielman, executive director of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo, dismissed the DOT’s station proposal as a “$25 million Band-Aid.” He’s not alone in the sentiment.

“Tielman’s plan is far superior to the one being imposed on Buffalo by the state DOT,” said Higgins, who initially championed the Central Terminal site. “It has connectivity and creativity, and the DOT’s plan has none of that.”

DOT officials deride the Washington Street plan as too costly and time-consuming. They last month rolled out their $25 million offering as a done deal, with no opportunity for written public comment or ongoing response – a throwback to the bad old days of autocrat Robert Moses. Don’t worry, be happy.

As disturbing as the DOT’s methods is its fast-track timetable. Buffalo’s landscape is littered with regrettable public projects (Main Place Mall, anyone?). We will have to live for generations with whatever station gets built. I’d rather we take the time to get it right, instead of rush into a $25 million brick-and-mortar blunder.

Similarly dubious are DOT officials’ claims of scarce dollars. In the past year, new rail stations opened in Rochester and Niagara Falls – each costing more than $40 million. That’s about the estimate for Tielman’s Washington Street plan. Higgins said federal transportation dollars could be found to sweeten the pot.

“There’s all kinds of money available,” said Higgins. “This station is going to be there for the next 50 years. Let’s do it right.”

As usual, political considerations are seemingly driving this train. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo surprised many at a stop here late in 2016, when he anted up $1 million for a new station site plan. Despite public clamor to revive the Central Terminal, a search committee opted for downtown. The committee further puzzled the populace by subsequently rejecting Tielman’s Washington Street station in favor of the DOT’s Exchange Street re-hash.

“The DOT plan isn’t what we were promised,” said Ryan, the state legislator. “It isn’t a multi-modal plan, like what Tielman is advocating. All of the positive aspects have been stripped out.”

The political pushback isn’t a case of partisan bickering. The Cuomo-controlled state DOT is driving the lame-station plan, but – revealingly – fellow Democrats Higgins and Ryan are not along for the ride.

It’s not too late to sidetrack the runaway train. Cuomo’s political fate doesn’t rest on whether he sinks another ground-breaking shovel in Buffalo before election day. New stations in Rochester and Niagara Falls put the state DOT’s Buffalo plan to shame. What’s the point of wasting $25 million?

I’d hate to see Buffalo caught in a political squeeze that turns the potential for lemonade into lemons. A worthy rail station cannot be collateral damage for political in-fighting or ambition – particularly when there are enough ribbon-cutting scissors to go around.

Buffalo needs a station that makes sense for generations to come. Not another embarrassing mediocrity.