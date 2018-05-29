Tompkins Bank of Castile to open Amherst branch

After a lengthy search, Tompkins Bank of Castile has chosen a location for its first Buffalo-area branch.

The Batavia-based bank said it signed a lease for 1 Hopkins Road in Amherst, at Hopkins and Sheridan Drive. The property was formerly home to Eye Care and Vision Associates.

The bank said it would begin interior renovations as soon as it received regulatory approvals, and hopes to open the branch later this year.