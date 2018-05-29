TOMAKA, Norma (Gibney)

TOMAKA - Norma (nee Gibney)

Of Orchard Park. Entered into rest May 27, 2018. Beloved wife of John "Jack" Tomaka; loving daughter of the late Alfred and Edith Gibney; dear sister of William Gibney, Edward Gibney and the late Robert Gibney and Florence Drake; cherished sister-in-law of Camille (Michael) Bodziak and the late Geraldine (Bill) Gaal; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, corner of Ridge Rd. and South Park Ave., Lackawana on Thursday morning at 9:15 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.