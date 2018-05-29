Things to do in Western New York: May 30

Gay 5K with Larkin Moves

Gay 5K registration is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Filling Station at Larkin Square (745 Seneca St.), race begins at 7. Registration is $25 and may be done here.

Larkin Moves is Larkinville's foray into fitness, with the November Project kicking things off at 6:10 a.m. with an obstacle course session. One of the day's showcase events, the Gay 5K, overlaps with Buffalo Pride Week; organizers refer to it as "the most fabulous race in Buffalo."

Post-race festivities continue at Larkin Square's Filling Station, as Gay 5K participants receive one free beer and burger sliders. See the full schedule for the day here. - Ben Tsujimoto

4 p.m. in Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.). The event is free to attend, but registration must be done here.

University at Buffalo grads rejoice! Now that the semester is over, the UB Alumni Association is throwing a massive graduation party for recent graduates from all local colleges and alumni alike at Buffalo's largest and most popular waterfront spot.

The event includes discounts for recent grads (10 percent off drinks and food) and activities including Kan-Jam, pickleball, rock climbing and zip lines. Non-grads are also welcome to join in the celebration, although the discounts are not available to them. - Colin Dabkowski

Unplugged and Unleashed Wednesdays at Las Puertas

8:30 p.m. at 385 Rhode Island St. Given the restaurant's limited seating, reservations for dinner are strongly encouraged; bar is first come, first served.

Las Puertas, spotlighted by The New York Times for Victor Parra Gonzalez's James Beard achievements and recovery from Jaguar at the Bistro, welcomes customers on Wednesday night for live music.

West Side native Nelson Rivera and Drew Azzinaro, a classically trained guitarist, are the featured guests for May 30. - Ben Tsujimoto