Alan Pergament: 'Roseanne' cancellation predictably follows racist tweet

Earlier today, I tweeted:

Roseanne is the Richie Incognito of Disney-ABC. Wouldn’t be shocked if she was waived despite success this spring. — Alan Pergament (@StillTalkinTV) May 29, 2018

The suggestion that ABC would cancel Roseanne Barr's popular sitcom "Roseanne" was a minority view at the time because many insiders didn't expect Disney to choose integrity over profit.

More than an hour later, ABC responded to Barr's racist tweet directed at former President Obama aide Valerie Jarrett by canceling the scheduled second season of the series.

In a statement, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey wrote: "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

In a tweet, Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger added:

There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 29, 2018

While others thought the initial silence from ABC meant it might not discipline Barr, the silence had me wondering if it was considering canceling the show and trying to evaluate how President Trump – who Barr champions – and the show's fans would react to it.

I wasn't surprised by the cancellation of the "Roseanne" series reboot for several reasons.

By the time I had tweeted, I read a tweet from Wanda Sykes, who is a consultant on the series, in which she declared she would no longer be involved in the season.

I assumed other writers and actors would follow and either condemn Barr or try to get out of their deals.

I also knew that as popular as "Roseanne" was in its comeback season, it is only a 30-minute program, which makes it a small part of Disney's programming.

If ABC had kept "Roseanne," it would have looked like it was choosing profit over integrity.

In addition, the ratings for "Roseanne" were declining on a weekly basis in Buffalo. Buffalo is a pretty good barometer for the rest of the nation. The program still was doing well here, but there were no guarantees it would do as well in a second season.

Then there are the real censors of television – advertisers. What company would want to be involved with Roseanne, who had several more months to potentially say repugnant things before the show returned?

That was where my comparison to Incognito came in.

I would suspect the Bills, who gave the guard a second chance after he was accused of bullying lineman Jonathan Martin in Miami, feared that his recent behavior would return and escalate so they let him go and allowed him to sign with another team if it wants him.

Presumably, another network could pick up "Roseanne," too.

But if it took the risk of doing business with Barr, it would certainly look like it would be championing money over integrity.