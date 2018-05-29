Stephens looking for Supermodified Lancaster repeat

When Trent Stephens looks back on his big victory last season when the International Supermodified Association paid it's first visit to Lancaster Speedway since 2003, the Ohio driver remembers that the biggest challenge was not only getting to the checkered flag first but more so, just getting to Lancaster at all.

Thankfully on that day his race car ran much better than his team race hauler did.

Stephens, 29, of Tallmadge, Ohio, will be looking for a repeat ISMA victory when the series returns to Lancaster this Saturday. Should the raindrops be unkind Saturday then Sunday afternoon will serve as the make-up date.

Last season a problem with Stephens's race hauler while on route to Lancaster almost spelled disaster.

"Unfortunately the motor blew up in our hauler," Stephens said. "I wasn't in the hauler but they barely got to the track. I was glad it showed up. We took it back to Bob Reis's (Freedom Motorsports Park owner) shop after the race. They had to pull the motor out and put a brand new motor in. That put a damper on the weekend. One thing we wanted to do during this past off-season was get rid of our great big trailer and all that stuff and we've downsized to just a basic truck and 20-f00t enclosed trailer now."

Stephens raced with another Supermodified circuit at Lancaster in 2009 but did not compete again at Lancaster until the track hosted another Supermodified event in 2017, this time with ISMA.

"I raced at Lancaster in 2009 in a Supermodified but in a different series," Stephens said. "The car that I raced in 2009 is gone. We built a new car since then so we had no notes that we could really use when we came back to Lancaster in 2017."

Stephens explained that teams can adjust the big wing that mounts over the roll cage in the pits before a race but, per the ISMA rule book, drivers are not allowed to adjust the wing from within the cockpit during the race itself. Drivers are allowed to change the brake bias setting during a race via an in-cockpit adjuster.

"I started fourth at Lancaster last year," Stephens explained. "When we first showed up that day we weren't happy with the car but we made two big adjustments and the car came to life. I was pretty quick from then on. I was definitely happy with the way the car was handling in the race. Once I got the lead it felt pretty good. I didn't make any brake adjustments and was just hoping the tires held on.

"We ended up being pretty competitive all season last year. I had a couple close calls as far as winning some more races but it just didn't work out in our favor. I won at Lancaster and finished third in ISMA points which made us pretty happy."

ISMA drew a large crowd to Lancaster last season for which Stephens is grateful.

"It was awesome," Stephens said. "I think it was probably one of our biggest crowds of the season. It would be nice to race in front of a big crowd like that all the time. "

Stephens was able to run best laps at Lancaster last season in the high 14-second range, which translates to a straightaway speed of about 140 mph and 100 in the turns.

The ISMA 2018 traveling campaign was suppose to start May 19 at Monadnock Speedway in Winchester, NH., but that event has been rain postponed until June 23. ISMA will now open their season Friday night at Delaware (Ont.) Speedway before traveling to Lancaster Saturday.

"We found a little bit more speed is our car last year," Stephens said. "We've upgraded a few things since then so hopefully we're even faster yet."