State seeks recreation proposals for 3 state parks along Niagara River

The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation on Tuesday announced it is seeking proposals to expand water-based recreation activities at Artpark, Fort Niagara and Joseph Davis state parks.

At Artpark State Park, the state is looking for proposals for a wide range of private investment, including new capital projects like cabin development, zip lines and ropes challenge courses.

At Joseph Davis State Park, the state has identified sites for new projects that may accommodate cabin development, zip lines, ropes courses and other outdoor recreation opportunities.

At Fort Niagara State Park, the state has identified areas that could accommodate cabin development and other outdoor recreation opportunities.

Additionally, the current boat launch/fishing dock could be a base for improved water-based outdoor recreation activities at the Joseph Davis and Fort Niagara parks.