SMITH, Linda E.

SMITH - Linda E. Of Buffalo, entered into rest May 26, 2018. Loving daughter of Margaret L. (nee Williams) (late Samuel J., Sr.)Nevilles and the late James Smith Jr.; dear sister of Marlene (Johnny) Smith-Harlis, Samuel J. Nevilles, Jr., Lynn Nevilles, Samuel W. (Desiree) Nevilles, and the late Gracie (Joseph) Ewing; fond aunt of Morgan (Damian) Giles, Jordan J. Ewing, Mariah Robinson, Samuel A. Nevilles, Shayne Nevilles, and Julian Gibbs. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Thursday from 7-9 PM and Friday at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St., Buffalo, from 11 AM-12 noon, where the funeral service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.