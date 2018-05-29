Six local school districts receive grants for Native American program

Several local school districts are among the 11 districts in New York State to be awarded a total of nearly $750,000 for the My Brother's Keeper Native American Program.

The local districts are Akron, Gowanda, Lake Shore, Niagara Wheatfield, Salamanca and Silver Creek.

The money, awarded by the state Education Department, aims to increase the academic achievement and college and career readiness for Native American students. Components of the program include academic support, mentoring and vocational training to promote job readiness.

Akron Central School District was awarded $38,688; Gowanda Central School District, $75,293; Lake Shore, $73,632; Niagara Wheatfield, $86,528; Salamanca, $90,272; and Silver Creek, $37,440.

Former President Barack Obama established the My Brother’s Keeper Task Force in 2014 with a focus on closing the opportunity gaps for boys and young men of color. New York State was the first state to enact the initiative into law and included $20 million in the budget to improve outcomes for boys and young men of color.