Rochester hardware distributor buys former Maple Leaf Foods warehouse

A year after Maple Leaf Foods was swallowed up by a competitor, the company's former president has sold its Cheektowaga warehouse operation to a Rochester-based wholesale distributor of plumbing, electrical and contracting hardware.

Gary Curwin, president of the family-owned VP Supply Corp., paid $1.625 million through CUBLKO LLC to acquire the former distribution facility for Maple Leaf, located at 2200 Harlem Road.

The seller was Kevin M. Prise, president of Buffalo Basic Ingredients Inc., which did business as Maple Leaf until it was acquired by Latina Boulevard Foods in March 2017. Latina transferred Maple Leaf's operations to its own base on Scrivner Drive.

The 3.95-acre site includes three single-story buildings totaling 71,548 square feet, dating back to 1954.

VP Supply, a longtime wholesale plumbing supplier, has been in the Curwin family since March 1965, when it was acquired by Marv Miller and Elliot Curwin. At the time, it was housed on the first floor of a four-story warehouse in downtown Rochester.

Leadership passed to Elliot Curwin's sons, Gary and Louis, along with a third person, Gary Perkins, in 1997. Since then, they've grown the firm and its offerings through acquisitions of United Fasteners and Hardware, Legion Supply, Tri-Bro Supply, J.E. Sawyer & Co. Inc. and Dansville Electrical Supply.

The company now has 17 locations throughout Western New York, Central New York, the Capital District and Western Pennsylvania, and broadened its offerings to include HVAC, industrial contractor, fastener, hardware, tools and electrical products. It also started its Innovations by VP kitchen and bath showrooms.