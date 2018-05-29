Robber admits to attempted murder, other charges in Clarence restaurant shooting

A 37-year-old Buffalo man who robbed and shot a Clarence restaurant owner in 2016 faces 35 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to several charges, said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Christopher Boyd pleaded guilty before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio to two counts of burglary, three counts of robbery, one count of assault, one count of attempted murder, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of criminal possession of stolen property.

Boyd shot the 44-year-old restaurant owner in the arm and chest around 11 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2016, at Zoe restaurant on Transit Road as the owner was leaving with the day's proceeds.

The plea included charges from his earlier crimes, a home burglary and a carjacking in Buffalo.

"I hope the victims feel that justice has been served by Mr. Boyd pleading guilty to the highest counts in the indictment,” Flynn said.