RICE - Henry J. Of Portville, NY, died May 26, 2018. Art Director at the former Buffalo Courier Express and retired from the Niagara Falls Gazette. Loving father of Christopher Rice, Mark Rice, Regina Randell and Kelly Anderson. Memorial Mass 5 PM Wednesday, May 28 at the Oratory of the Sacred Heart, 43 Maple Ave., Portville, NY. Condolences at www.lindfuneralhome.com