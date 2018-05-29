Reporters' Notebook: May 29, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Bob Hope, born Leslie Townes Hope on this date in 1903, “You know you’re getting old when the candles cost more than the cake.”

THE BIG ONE – More than 150,000 books, DVDs, CDs, games and puzzles will be on sale as the Buffalo Branch of the American Association of University Women holds its 64th annual Scholarship Book Sale from Wednesday to next Sunday in the former Buffalo Athletic Club branch at 4687 Transit Road, Clarence, next to Eastern Hills Mall.

Opening day admission is $20 from 9 to 11 a.m., $10 from 11 to 1 p.m. and $5 from 1 to 8 p.m. Admission is $1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and free from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Most items are 50 cents to $1. For more info, visit aauw.buffalo.edu.

ECHOING THE PAST – The Union Volunteers Fife and Drum Corps, a historically authentic Civil War musical duo, will kick off a program on Civil War music at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Fiddler’s Green Park, Franklin and North Buffalo streets, Springville. The group will follow up with a lecture on music from the war at 7 p.m. in the Lucy Bensley Center, 23 N. Buffalo St.

If it rains, the performance and lecture will be held in Goddard Memorial Hall across the street from the park. Admission is free. For more info, call Tom Place at 957-2740.

CHOICES FOR CARE – Thursday is the deadline for reservations for a free community forum, “Health and the Human Spirit – Holistic Care at the End of Life,” which will be held next Tuesday in Giancarlo’s Restaurant, 5110 Main St., Williamsville. An expert panel will discuss medical and holistic care, music therapy, yoga, chiropractic homeopathy massage, nutrition and spiritual health.

Sponsored by the McGuire Group, which operates five nursing and rehabilitation facilities locally, it begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration and a buffet breakfast. For reservations, call Barb Johnson at 374-0420 or email bjohnson@mcguiregroup.com.

BEWARE THE NIGHT – A prom theme will prevail at Thursday Night Terrors, a monthly horror and cult movie program, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Amherst Theatre, 3500 Main St., Amherst.

Programmer Peter Vullo will introduce the film, Brian De Palma’s blood-soaked 1976 “Carrie,” starring Sissy Spacek. Those attending are invited to wear tuxedos and prom gowns. A Terrors Prom King and Queen will be crowned. DJ Nelson Rivera will provide music. Admission is $10. For more info, see the Thursday Night Terrors page on Facebook.

