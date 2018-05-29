Reconnect, rekindle or refresh at Winfield's Pub

Simple and unassuming, the exterior of Lackawanna’s Winfield’s Pub, located on Ridge Road near Abbott Road, belies the explorations that unfold inside. Unique appetizers, varied entrees and interesting side dishes marry with a solid list of craft beer and cocktails.

With all of the fresh takes of a downtown bistro, Winfield’s off-the-beaten path location exemplifies the far-reaching creativity of Western New York’s growing population of talented chefs and bar stewards.

The small, minimalist dining is set aside a similarly small, cozy bar. Behind the oaken slab, prime selections of wine, liquor and beer await those willing to take a chance on one of Lackawanna’s best-kept secrets.

The atmosphere at Winfield’s is the pinnacle of intimacy. A single bartender keeps the bar, and a small staff acts as host and server. There is no jukebox and the two small television monitors that are mounted are mostly an afterthought, with programming that is easily ignored.

The lack of distraction makes Winfield’s a perfect place for a date, or catching up with a few friends. Conversation is easy, and the friendly staff is quite engaging; quickly becoming an additional member of your party.

A varied cocktail menu features hand-mixed selections that are both familiar and unique. While most area bars feature a house version of the Moscow mule, Winfield’s take includes Sailor Jerry rum, adding vanilla and spice to the traditional ginger-and-lime elixir. Common spirit selections sit astride treasures like the infamous Pappy Van Winkle’s whiskey.

If wine is your preference, Winfield’s has you covered, though the selection is limited and is rotated regularly. The wines available are great to share with a companion, and also couple with the menu selections very well.

Winfield’s also carries a solid selection of beers. While domestics and Canadian favorites are available, it is clear that the bar prides itself on its extensive selection of craft beer. Some seasonal local standards are accompanied by a handful of national beers that suit Winfield’s menu.

Anderson Valley’s Framboise Rise Gose, for instance, would pair well with barbecue pork belly burnt ends. Also available was Two Roads Brewing’s Bergamonster, a citrus wheat that accentuates the subtleties of the lamb burger and its pickled toppings.

The Hop Fries - frites coated in Bravo hops - are another fantastic example of the bar’s commitment to excellent beer (and beer-related fare). The beer menu is constantly being updated, making Winfield’s a surprising destination for beer lovers.

Located minutes away from the NFTA Harbor, Tifft Nature Preserve and between downtown and the area's beaches, Winfield’s is the perfect bookend to a day on Buffalo’s shores. It’s an ideal stop for lunch before hitting the sand, or a perfect end to an afternoon in the sun.

One of the bar's best features is that the entire menu is served until close. The latest of dinner dates is no problem for Winfield’s, which melds beautifully into Buffalo’s burgeoning nightlife scene.

There is no better place in the area for a quiet opportunity to reconnect, rekindle or refresh. Surely, we could all use a bit of all three, and Winfield’s is the perfect bar to do so.

1213 Ridge Road, Lackawanna (821-0700)

The Scene: Intimate night-out experience featuring wine, cocktail, and beer that pairs well with the menu. Entire menu available until close.

Drinks: Beer ranges from $3 for domestics to $20 for hard-to come-by crafts, with the average pint costing $6 or $7. Cocktails range from $6 to $13. The average drink has a $10 price point. A glass of wine ranges from $6 to $10.

Happy hour: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday with $6 martinis, Manhattans and Moscow mules.

Hours: 4 to 11 p.m. Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday.

