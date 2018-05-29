PLOETZ, Kenneth L.

PLOETZ - Kenneth L. Age 84, of Springville, died May 27, 2018. Beloved husband of Deborah A. (nee Jones) Ploetz; father of David K. (Deborah K.), Donald L. (Gail H.), Keith (Lori A.), and Kevin R. (Connie A.) Ploetz; also survived by 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Nolan Ploetz. Friends may call on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home, 271 E. Main St., Springville. Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 10 AM in Salem Lutheran Church, 83 W. Main St., Springville. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Springville. Flowers are gratefully declined, memorials may be made to the East Concord Fire Department, 9413 Genesee Rd., East Concord 14055, or the Bertrand Chaffee Hospital Foundation, 224 E. Main St., Springville, 14141. Online register book at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com