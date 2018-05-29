OSBORNE, Patricia Ann (Cochran)

Of South Buffalo. Entered into rest May 28, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Richard Osborne; devoted mother of Richard (Mary Jo) Osborne, John (Kim) Osborne, Michael Osborne, Doris (William) Gitchel, Millie (Stephen) Moscovic and Patricia Osborne; cherished grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; companion of the late Francis "Sparky" Kipler; loving daughter of the late Harold and Doris Cochran; dear sister of Joyce, Judy, Robert, Jackie and the late Shirley and Sally; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Wednesday from 3-8PM. Funeral Service will be held Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. A special thank-you to all of the staff at Hospice of Buffalo. Online condolences may be at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.