NEILL, Nathan S.

NEILL - Nathan S. Of Akron, NY, passed away on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at age 68. Predeceased by his father, Kenneth B. Neill. Surviving are his mother, Annis Neill of Rochester; loving wife, Carol R. Cunningham; son, Brendan (Marissa) Neill of Buffalo; daughter, Casey (Jacob) O'Meritt of Columbia, SC; granddaughter, Eloise Neill; brother, Shawn Neill of Niagara Falls; sister, Marla (James) Bertani of Rochester; niece and nephews, Erin Bertani, Mikael Bertani and Jacob Bertani. Nathan was a partner with Neill & Strong, P.C. in Alden, NY and an attorney for the Town of Newstead. Visitation will be Friday, June 1 from 1-3pm and 5-7pm at the J. LEONARD MCANDREW FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 32 John St., Akron, NY, where a Celebration of Life Service will commence at the conclusion of visitation at 7pm. Expressions of sympathy at www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net.