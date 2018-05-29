MYERS, Donald H.

MYERS - Donald H. May 27, 2018 of East Aurora, NY. Beloved husband of Sandra (nee Seeley). Dearest father of Beverly (Gordon) McDivitt, Christina (Christopher) Miller, Donald (Laura), Kimberly (Robert) Burck, Brett McDougall, Bart Ellis, Kevin (Cindy) Ellis and Jeff (Kim) Ellis. Cherished grandfather of 23 and several great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Ronald "Zeke" (Linda) Myers. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME 784 Main Street, East Aurora where funeral services will be held Thursday at 11AM. Interment will follow in Griffins Mills Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com.