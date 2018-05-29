My View: A grand connection to my father in World War II

By Gerry Crinnin

Our kids were grown up and firmly ensconced in college. I had a two-year run-up to downsizing from decades in a large house to a three-bedroom apartment in Buffalo, and I needed all that time because, unlike my wife, I have difficulty breaking connections with things, large or small. Like any muscle, however, I got stronger the more I exercised my jettison reflex.

I became a frequent flier at the Salvation Army, offered the heaviest furniture and tools to neighbors and colleagues. I dragged junk I thought I might need 20 years ago to the curb and watched it all disappear. And, by the week of our move, I was almost a complete convert to getting rid of stuff and moving on to new adventures. What I did save can be placed in plastic boxes and stacked in a closet or slid under a bed for future delectation. And there’s room for new – even unbelievable – memories now.

I have the letters my father sent his mother during World War II. Though he saw plenty of horrors in the invasion of New Guinea and the Philippines, he only revealed in these letters his lighthearted and humorous side. “Shells have been exploding around me all morning,” begins one letter, but later you understand he had KP duty and was referring to eggshells.

By New Guinea he was an Army engineer in charge of a water purification unit, and in the Philippines he helped make fresh water for not only the troops, but the people of Manila, whose waterworks were destroyed by the retreating enemy. More than 30 years later, when I was in the Navy, I visited one of the hospitals in Manila he was especially proud to have helped. That was a true connection for both of us.

After my father died 10 years ago, I wrote down all his quotable quotes, quips, admonishments, tics and anecdotes I could possibly think of. I have my home movies and even a few cassettes of him talking, telling a few jokes. I have a lot of my father to fall back on when I knew him as a full-blown adult.

But then one day not long ago I experienced a near miracle. I had been watching marvelous YouTube videos of World War II campaigns, especially any having to do with New Guinea and the Philippines. I was ecstatic during the 23rd minute of the Battle For New Britain (part of New Guinea) when the Army water purification units of the engineers were mentioned. The camera panned down to a wide hose sucking water from a swamp up to the chugging machinery that would make it drinkable, and at 23:50 I saw my father in the jungle, left arm akimbo, a bare-headed, handsome skinny kid in the background, for four seconds. Amazing!

Naturally, I watched it dozens of times to let it sink in – I was 60 years old, watching my father at 20 years old smiling past the snipers, snakes, malaria and mud. Where was his tent? His rifle? What was for chow that day? The narrator mentioned the taste of chlorine in the water, and my father spoke of it 30 years later when I knew him as the owner of a number of auto parts stores and a regular dad.

Most mementos of my father could be lost or destroyed in a tragic second, and more memories will disappear when I die, but these four will likely remain for at least my grandchildren’s grandchildren to make, as I have, a grand connection.

