MILLER, Carole A. (Blackstone)

MILLER - Carole A. (nee Blackstone)

May 28, 2018. Beloved wife of Ronald Miller; dear mother of Michelle (Gary) Wysocki, Jeffrey (Sandee) Miller, and the late Lisa Forquer; grandmother of Amy (Scott), Rachel (Aaron), Steven (Joelle), and Tristan; great-grandmother of Samantha, Nicholas, and Logan; sister of David (Carol) and James (Grace) Blackstone; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation on Wednesday from 6-9 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Services to be held at Cleveland Dr. Presbyterian Church, 735 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga on Thursday at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations to WNY Multiple Sclerosis Society. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com