MARCUCCI, David A.

MARCUCCI - David A. Suddenly May 22, 2018. Cherished son of Christine (nee Mondrala) and David Marcucci, Sr., stepson of Franklin Bailey; loving brother of Mark (Rob), Matthew (Stacie) and the late Michael J. Marcucci; dear grandson of the late Stanley and Stella Mondrala; uncle of Colton, Giovanni, Liam, Michelle, Eturnity, Michael Jr., and Maressa; great-uncle of Zyla. Visitation at the Buszka Funeral Home, Inc, 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi Church, Thursday at a time to be announced. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be made at www.buszkafuneralhome.com.