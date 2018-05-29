Letter: When the term ‘great’ loses all meaning

President Trump has been referred to as possibly a “great” president in a few letters to the paper lately.

Chants at a rally praise him as worhty of a Nobel Peace Prize. And, of course he wants to “Make America Great Again.”

Is this the same “great” that sports analysts confer on routine catches in football games and routine plays in baseball? We have lost the meaning of the word “great” over the years and apply it to the most ordinary people and things.

I would prefer that in the case of making America great again, that the country simply live up to the original covenant promise of “all men are created equal.”

It never has been the case in this “great” country as it did not apply to women, slaves, indentured servants and Native Americans. We have a flawed history, as all countries do. Hopefully we can make America better for all its citizens and would-be citizens as stated in the words inscribed on the Statue of Liberty.

Government by tweet is not greatness, is it? But we have watered down the concept of greatness so much anything might pass for it these days.

Ronald Cohen

East Amherst