Letter: Republicans will regret backing this president

Republicans will regret backing this president
The Republicans made the worst political decision in putting their faith in President Trump. Well, now they are trying to make the best of a bad situation.
Trump has backtracked on most of his promises. The staff and advisers around him are clueless. The destruction he will leave behind will assure the Republicans don’t sleep in the White House for a long, long time.
Chris Kregg
Buffalo
