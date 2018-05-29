Letter: President rebuked for boosting Saudis, ZTE firm

Thank you, Mr. Trump, for the two decisions within a week that truly show who you are.

The first is agreeing to side with Saudi Arabia in the Middle East. Did you forget about their financial backing of 9/11 attack?

The second is using taxpayer’s dollars via the Commerce Department to help Chinese company ZTE, because too many jobs were lost.

What about America First? Guess you forgot.

Oh yeah, great job on infrastructure.

George Frank

Buffalo