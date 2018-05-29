Letter: President criticized for ‘childish’ behavior

I don’t get it! I agree that President Trump isn’t the only unfaithful spouse and I personally don’t care to hear anymore about it. But help me to understand how anyone can support an unconscionable man.

Forget his narcissism, but his childish behavior has made us the laughingstock of the world! Doesn’t it make you wonder why he would make up stories and make foolish remarks?

Oh wait!

“If you tell people the same thing over and over, they will believe it!”

I have one question for Trump supporters. Can you honestly say that you would want your children or grandchildren to emulate Trump? If so, you might want to be more introspective.

Bonnie Johnson

Kenmore