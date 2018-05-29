Letter: Please, Mr. President, help make schools safer

More schoolchildren have been murdered during the 434 days of the Trump administration than under any other president in the history of the United States.

And what does Mr. Trump do each time, he lowers the flag and sends out his thoughts and prayers that no one wants.

What the parents in this country want is for their children to be safe, like Trump promised during his campaign. For God’s sake, Mr. President, put down the Twitter machine and do something to protect our children.

Incidentally, there was a good guy with a gun on duty in the school in this last shooting.

The bad guy with a gun shot him!

George Oguich

Grand Island