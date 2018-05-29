Letter: Kearns wins praise for stand on immigrants

Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns should be commended for his current and appropriate action pertaining to his refusal to issue licenses to undocumented immigrants. A frustrated majority leader, April N. Baskin, claims attacks on immigrants have been on the rise since the 2016 presidential election.

In theory, she might be partially right, but in reality, unlike the last dormant administration, President Trump is determined to close the loopholes and enforce the law.

Also by declaring the undocumented immigrants are the most vulnerable members of our community is correct and should stay that way, until they comply to the standard of law like everyone else is also another reason the Democrats and the party are becoming quite irrelevant.

Anthony Hammill

Buffalo