Letter: Catholic Charities deserves our support, compassion

I am a Catholic who gives to Catholic Charities, but not all the time. However this year, I am upset to see that many people have not donated because of the few priests who have not lived the ministry they were ordained to.

By not donating, we are only hurting innocent people, many families with children. These people had nothing to do with what a few priests did.

The majority of our priests are good men. Let’s support these good priests by showing we believe in them. This is not helping our church. We need to rise above the evil they did and help those who need help.

What would God want us to do? If you have not donated for this reason, reconsider donating.

Ann A. Cote

North Tonawanda