LEHNER, Lucia C. (DiSarno)

LEHNER - Lucia C. (nee DiSarno)

May 28, 2018. Wife of the late Franklin; dear mother of Anna (Robert) Rusinek, Rose (Craig) Flading, Daniel (Sandra) Lehner and Dawn (Michael) Springer; cherished grandmother of Jennell (John), Christian (Kristin), Donald (Elisabeth), Catherine (Jerrod), Rebekah (Derek), Anthony (Brittany), Rachael (Kevin), Daniel and Kyle; great-grandmother of Maria, Anthony, Cooper, Cole, Auggie, Jack and Gray; sister of Arthur (late Patricia) DiSarno; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.) Thursday 9 AM and St. Martha Parish, 9:30. Visitation Wednesday 3-7 PM. Lucia was a lifelong charter member of O.L.B.S. Church/St. Martha's Parish, St. Martha's Alter and Rosary Society and Ladies of Charity. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Martha's Ladies of Charity. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com