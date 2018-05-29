Legends of the spring: Lancaster wins AA softball championship

After getting upset in the sectional playoffs as an unbeaten No. 1 seed last year, the senior-laden Lancaster softball team set a motto at the start of this season.

See red.

“It was about coming back and proving ourselves after not winning last year,” Legends coach Kelly Ambrose said. “We had that drive and desire in seeing red all year.”

Losing three games on walk-off hits early in the spring only agitated the Legends further and brought them closer together as a team. The setbacks also contributed to Lancaster receiving the No. 5 seed in the Section VI Class AA bracket.

On Tuesday night, the residual anger and disappointment that fueled the Legends all season long transformed into elation as Lancaster defeated third-seeded Niagara-Wheatfield, 7-5, at Williamsville East to win its first sectional championship since 2003.

“We thought that last year, being undefeated, we were going to be in this spot, and unfortunately we didn’t get to this point,” said Olivia Kincanon, the senior catcher whose bat drove in three of the Legends’ runs. “But now, being the underdogs, being able to come back and win this, it’s just unreal how things worked out.”

The losses at the end of last season and the start of this one bonded the Legends as they entered the postseason.

“We didn’t have the No. 1 target on our backs but honestly once you get into the playoffs it doesn’t matter what seed you are, you just have to go out and trust each other and be there for each other and believe in each other,” said Ambrose, who managed the game with a walking cane and her left leg in a brace due to a broken knee cap sustained at the start of the season.

“We are absolutely a team,” the 14th-year head coach added. “This team has the most chemistry of any of the teams I have coached.”

The thrill of victory numbed the agony of taking a line drive to the leg for senior pitcher Jenna Patterson. She bounced back from the painful play at the start of the final inning to strike out the last batter and get out of a bases-loaded jam to end the game.

“I was a little shook up after that but I knew I had to come back and win this,” said Patterson, who will pitch for Niagara University next year. “I stood back up and came back with power.”

Freshman Maddy LaPenta scored three times as a courtesy runner, twice all the way from first base (with help from an overthrow at third).

“We pulled her up off the JV team for the playoffs, she’s an indoor track runner, and man that kid can fly,” Ambrose said. “A lot of times, when you see a JV call-up, or a freshman come up, they’ll play nervous. But she is absolutely not like that. She runs like the wind and she was critical in us getting those runs, and when you look at the score, we needed every single one of them.”

Jessica Clark, Madisyn Pepske and Sammi Moll also had RBIs for Lancaster (12-5).

Niagara-Wheatfield (15-5), playing in the sectional final for the first time since 2011 with a team that starts only three seniors, never led in the game but twice got within one run. Mackenzie Franks smacked a three-run homer in the third inning that made it 4-3 and Mikaela Milleville drove home twin sister Carly Milleville twice, the latter play cutting Lancaster’s lead to 6-5 entering the final inning.

Lancaster will return to Williamsville East for Saturday’s Far West Regional game against the winner of Wednesday’s Section V championship game between Victor and Fairport.