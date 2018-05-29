LaPRES, Andre J.

LaPRES - Andre J. May 25, 2018, at age 62; beloved son of Anthony (Lillian) and the late Dorothy LaPres; dear brother of Anthony (Deborah), Lynnette (Daniel) Hoelscher, Pierre (Victoria) LaPres, Judette (James) McMahon and Leigh (Amy) LaPres; loving uncle of 10 nieces and nephews; cherished friend of John Baldwin and Matt Kucharski. The family will be present to receive friends on Wednesday from 12-1 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.) where services will follow at 1:00 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com