JP's Checkers opens in location of old Checkers

JP's Checkers, the rehabilitated neighborhood dive bar, reopened on Hertel Avenue on Saturday.

The bar at 1854 Hertel Ave. welcomed runners needing refreshment after the Buffalo Marathon on Sunday, only fitting because it was long a runners' haunt.

With 16 taps dispensing local and macro-brews, an updated interior, and refitted bathroom facilities, the initial responses to JP's Checkers were positive.

Owner Jamison Phillips, a former Del Denby's bartender, took over the place after it closed in February.

