Johnny Marr to perform at the Town Ballroom

Here's a big show for fans of Brit rock. Iconic guitarist, singer and producer Johnny Marr will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 in the Town Ballroom (681 Main St.).

The former Smiths guitarist will be on the road in support of his recently announced new solo record "Call the Comet." The album will drop on June 15.

With the Smiths, Marr was known for his innovative guitar sound on such tunes as "How Soon is Now" and "This Charming Man." Since the Smiths parted ways back in 1987, Marr has taken on production duties and session work and joined forces with number of bands including the Cribs, Modest Mouse, the supergroup 7 World Collide, as well as his own side project the Healers. He also formed the band Electronic with Bernard Sumner of New Order.

Advance tickets are $30 and will go on sale at noon June 1 through the venue's ticket office, Ticketfly or charge by phone at 877-987-6487.