How Tops and the Teamsters ended up in a pension fight

The pension dispute between Tops Markets and the Teamsters union began in late 2013 when Tops acquired the former C&S warehouse.

The Teamsters pension fund believed that the sale triggered what is known as a withdrawal liability, making C&S liable for payments that it normally would make to the fund to cover the future retirement benefits of the warehouse employees. Those payments would total as much as $183 million over a 20-year period.

But the warehouse purchase agreement called for Tops – not C&S – to assume responsibility for certain pension withdrawal liabilities.

The dispute centered around whether the deal triggered a withdrawal liability and, if it did, how much it was and who was responsible for paying it. In the interim, Tops had paid $29 million toward the withdrawal liability.

Tops also had been trying to make monthly payments of about $400,000 to cover its ongoing obligations to the pension fund, but the fund did not accept them because it no longer considered the supermarket chain to be a participant in the pension fund. Tops had been holding that money – totaling more than $20 million at one point – in a separate account as the dispute played out, but as Tops' finances deteriorated last year and its annual loss reached $80 million, it used that money to fund its operations.

The account now is empty, according to a filing Tops made with the Bankruptcy Court earlier this month. Because the money was co-mingled with the company's assets, rather than being held by a third-party or the Teamsters union, those funds are not recoverable by the union, sources familiar with the dispute said.