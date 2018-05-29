Share this article

print logo
A group of Tops Markets' unsecured creditors is seeking more information about hundreds of millions of payments the supermarket chain made before filing for bankruptcy. (News file photo

How Tops and the Teamsters ended up in a pension fight

| Published

The pension dispute between Tops Markets and the Teamsters union began in late 2013 when Tops acquired the former C&S warehouse.

The Teamsters pension fund believed that the sale triggered what is known as a withdrawal liability, making C&S liable for payments that it normally would make to the fund to cover the future retirement benefits of the warehouse employees. Those payments would total as much as $183 million over a 20-year period.

But the warehouse purchase agreement called for Tops – not C&S – to assume responsibility for certain pension withdrawal liabilities.

The dispute centered around whether the deal triggered a withdrawal liability and, if it did, how much it was and who was responsible for paying it. In the interim, Tops had paid $29 million toward the withdrawal liability.

Tops also had been trying to make monthly payments of about $400,000 to cover its ongoing obligations to the pension fund, but the fund did not accept them because it no longer considered the supermarket chain to be a participant in the pension fund. Tops had been holding that money – totaling more than $20 million at one point – in a separate account as the dispute played out, but as Tops' finances deteriorated last year and its annual loss reached $80 million, it used that money to fund its operations.

The account now is empty, according to a filing Tops made with the Bankruptcy Court earlier this month. Because the money was co-mingled with the company's assets, rather than being held by a third-party or the Teamsters union, those funds are not recoverable by the union, sources familiar with the dispute said.

There are no comments - be the first to comment