Homeroom Announcements: Wednesday's big games & more

What to watch for Wednesday

1. Boys lacrosse - Section VI championships

There's four No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchups at today's quadruple-header of sectional finals all held at Williamsville North.

Class A: 1-Lancaster vs. 2-Orchard Park, 3:30 p.m.

Class D: 1-Akron vs. 2-Medina, 3:30 p.m.

Class B: 1-Hamburg vs. 2-Williamsville East, 5:30 p.m.

Class C: 1-Eden vs. 2-West Seneca East, 7:30 p.m.

2. Baseball - Georgetown Cup semifinals

The second games of the best-of-three Monsignor Martin semifinals take place today. St. Mary's of Lancaster and St. Francis are both up, 1-0, following wins yesterday.

3-St. Francis at 2-Canisius, 4 p.m. at Delaware Park

1-St. Joe's at 4-St. Mary's of Lancaster, 4:30 p.m.

