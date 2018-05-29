Home of the Week: Modern living in an old Buffalo home

Attorney Sally J. Broad and her husband, Ed, a retired Mercy Flight pilot, moved to North Buffalo 20 years after raising two sons in the suburbs. They have enjoyed maintaining the integrity of their old house while updating it for the 21st century.

Here is how Sally Broad described their place for our Home of the Week feature:

“Amazingly, it has been 20 years since we moved from the suburbs to the city. We love the city and our walkable, friendly neighborhood, and it has been exciting to watch the renaissance of Hertel Avenue.”

“As one of our grandchildren said, ‘Grandma and Grandpa, you live in the happening place!’

“Most of all we love our nearly 100-year-old home because of its unique character and design. We are on our second (or third!) round of renovation and redecorating. Our goal has always been to maintain the integrity of the original design while adding modern amenities and conveniences.

“Polishing the glass on 10 French doors, setting up the patio to eat outside every night in the summer, maintaining the manageable perennial garden, is a labor of love and makes our house a home,” she wrote.

